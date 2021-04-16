‘Young, healthy’ South Mississippi man suffers stroke hours after receiving J&J vaccine

WLOX 13

ST. MARTIN, Miss. (WLOX) – When the news broke about the pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine Tuesday, one Coast family was already living with a tragedy they believe was caused by the vaccine.

It started out as a normal day for 43-year-old Brad Malagarie of St. Martin. This busy father of seven spent the morning at his D’Iberville office before heading to get a Johnson & Johnson vaccine a little after noon.

He returned to work, and within three hours coworkers noticed he was unresponsive at his desk.