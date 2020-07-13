Young Mother Shot to Death, Allegedly After Telling BLM Supporters that ‘All Lives Matter’

Red State – by Nick Arama

Jessica Doty Whitaker a young mother from Indianapolis, Indiana was shot to death while out walking with her fiancé and two other people.

Here’s how the local media described it.

From Daily Wire:

The incident started “with an argument over Black Lives Matter and language,” according to the victim’s family, Fox 59 reported. “Eventually the two sides separated and walked away from each other, until witnesses claim the killer opened fire from a nearby bridge and ran away.” Fiancé Jose Ramirez, who was with Doty Whitaker, 24, at the canal at the time of the incident, told the news station, “It was squashed and they went up the hill and left we thought, but they were sitting on St. Claire waiting for us to come under the bridge and that’s when she got shot.”

According to Ramirez, someone in the other group yelled “black lives matter” and someone in Ramirez’s group, possibly Doty, said “all lives matter.” Doty’s father, Robert Doty, confirmed to the Daily Wire that his daughter said “all lives matter.”

"It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven"

24yo Jessica Doty Whitaker died after being shot early Sunday. She leaves behind a 3yo son.

Witnesses say an apparent argument over language and Black Lives Matter led to the homicide- the 2nd deadly shooting on the canal in a week. pic.twitter.com/jiTTVqoKBa — Jesse Wells (@JesseWellsNews) July 6, 2020

Her father, grandfather and fiancé all expressed their desire for justice.

Taking to Facebook, the grieving father showed off a tattoo of his daughter’s name on his back, which he got days after her murder. “She shouldn’t have lost her life. She’s got a 3-year-old son she loved dearly,” a tearful Ramirez told Fox 59. “It’s hard to tell him his mom is in heaven and if you want to talk to her you have to look up and say, ‘I love you mom.’” “We’re going through a lot,” the fiancé added. “The 3-year-old boy doesn’t even understand really. I just want justice for Jessica and her son and her family.” […] “Why isn’t anybody outraged about this?” the grandfather asked. “Is it that BLM was involved or that it was white young adults that [were] the victims?”

They started a GoFundMe for the service and for her son.

But the point is well taken. Where is the media attention to this case? Because media doesn’t want to cover anything negative associated with the BLM? Hopefully, they’re able to track down the folks behind this but a little boy is now without a mother because of insanity.

Red State