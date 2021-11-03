Youngkin Announces Plan to Combat Anti-Semitism in Virginia

Youngkin for Governor, June 17, 2021

FALLS CHURCH, VA – Political outsider, successful businessman, and Republican nominee for governor Glenn Youngkin today announced a plan to combat anti-Semitism in Virginia. With crime increasing and the Commonwealth’s murder rate at a two-decade high, Youngkin is committed to prioritizing public safety as governor. As he seeks to make Virginia the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family for all people, one area of particular concern to Youngkin is the increasing number of crimes targeting Jews. That is why as governor he will form a Virginia Holocaust, Genocide and Anti-Semitism Advisory Commission and push the Virginia General Assembly to pass a state law adopting the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism.

“Virginia must take clear and concrete action to stop all forms of anti-Semitism, and when I’m governor, we will,” said Youngkin. “I will push the General Assembly to pass a law adopting the internationally recognized definition of anti-Semitism, and I will form a commission to examine and address anti-Semitic incidents in Virginia. Our Jewish friends and neighbors must know that we stand with them against the tide of hate and discrimination. Virginia must lead the nation in living up to our most cherished ideals and being a welcoming, safe community where everyone enjoys dignity and respect regardless of their identity, color or creed.”

According to FBI crime statistics, the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes in the United States is on the rise. This week, Texas became the first state in the nation to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) definition of anti-Semitism.

https://www.youngkinforgovernor.com/post/youngkin-announces-plan-to-combat-anti-semitism-in-virginia