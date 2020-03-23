Your 2020 Congressional Campaign Stump Speech

There is a local issue in this campaign that has just recently surfaced. An anonymous flier has circulated all over this Congressional District. It reads:

“The Big Banks launder $500 billion a year offshore in political bribes. That is according to Asia Times magazine. And a trillion dollars a year in illegal drugs and weapons are laundered through those same banks. This level of corruption is so deep that it has allowed tens of trillions of dollars to have been stolen from federal funds which is to say from the taxpayers. And we are not allowed to audit federal accounts to demand restitution because we don’t have a Congressman. You have a man who represents Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. And this Congressman despises you. He wants to cut your wages and pensions in half. And he wants the working class to pay even more for rent.”

He insists that is the right thing to do. In addition to his hatred of you, he is motivated by the millions of dollars he gets paid every year to destroy America. I can prove logically that is getting paid at least $10 million a year. How? Nobody would destroy their homeland for any less would they?

Before proceeding further my lawyer wanted me to say that I had nothing to do with that flier and that I promise never to do it again.

{Note: I believe the dollar will crash either a few months before or after the November elections. The US government might soon afterward cease to function. I offer this sample 2020 congressional stump speech to anyone who would like to use it. It is written for a candidate running against a male incumbent Democrat in Colorado. You will have to make adjustments for your state residence and party affiliation.}

Now let me explain that flier. The Banks launder $500 billion in offshore bribes so you should not expect the government to care about you let alone listen to your complaints. And that trillions a year in laundered illegal drugs and weapons sales absolutely guarantees that criminals win and we lose. But the Corporate Media and the Congress Critters don’t care. The exponential growth in corruption has made it seem impossible to change anything at all. Of course the exception would be the Day the Dollar Dies. The government dies and we offer an alternative. All we have to do is to survive just a few more years when their system fails.

On 9-10-2001 Donald Rumsfeld admitted that he was not able to trace 2.3 trillion dollars in Department of Defense spending. Catherine Austin Fitts who was Assistant Secretary of HUD in the Bush I regime has said that the trillions of dollars stolen from unaudited federal spending has been sent overseas and will be used to buy America for pennies on the dollar at fire sale prices after our economy hits bottom.

Rumsfeld had promised that they would in the future do a better job safeguarding the taxpayer’s money but somehow Bush and Rumsfeld forgot to keep that promise.

Dr Mark Skidmore showed from US government sources that $21 trillion went missing from HUD and DOD between 1998 and 2015. This money includes the $2.3 trillion Rumsfeld mentioned. Not only have they not investigated the Missing Trillions, they passed a change in federal rules for the FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board). The new rules allow the government to tell investigators that a missing 2 trillions just went walk about because the National Security interest demanded it. And that ends the investigation.

The real enemies of America have always been the Federal Reserve bank, Goldman Sachs, J P Morgan, their friends on Wall Street and their criminal co-conspirators both in the Corporate Media and in the House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

Before concluding let me try to explain to you how the Federal Reserve system was designed to steal your money and why we need to abolish it.

The simplest way to explain the FED is to say that they have a license to print our money. It is as if they were legalized counterfeiters whose only restriction is that they cannot go into a store to pass their money. They can only loan their money into circulation and collect interest from the suckers. We now have about 23.5 trillion dollars in loans the government must pay interest on unnecessarily. Before there was a FED, no national debt and no interest to pay on that debt and no income tax either. All of the income taxes we have paid have gone to subsidize corporations, to pay for wars we did not need and to pay the banks for printing the money the Treasury should have printed for us without interest.

Imagine life if there had been no Depression of 1929-1939 and 3 million Americans starving to death. No current Depression and no inflation. Imagine an America where you and your family had never paid an income tax and our lives had not been disrupted by inflation and massive job losses. Imagine America without WW I, WW II and the Korean and Vietnam wars. What you have imagined is an America without a Federal Reserve bank and without Goldman Sachs and where we are free to live our lives without their wars and their schemes.

But the DC Swamp Creatures will resort to Helicopter money starting this coming week which is why I believe the economy will crash either before or soon after the November elections. The result will be a 60% pay cut to all workers and pensioners who are not cut 100%. Now more than ever you need at least one honest man from Colorado in the Congress.

I mentioned Dr Mark Skidmore and Catherine Austin Fitts and their war to get those thieves in Washington to return the Missing $21 trillion.

