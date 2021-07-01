Your 2022 Congressional Campaign Stump Speech

Before starting your sample stump speech, I would like to emphasize that the man from Wall Street who pretends to be a congressman in this district has been vaccinated twice with an mRNA vaxx and has said he will take a third jab from Moderna so I don’t expect him to survive until June of 2022. You might want to check to determine if your congressman or woman has been vaxxed. They might look healthy but if they are stupid enough to get a third jab to protect themselves from this Delta covid mutation mumbo jumbo, they might not survive until election day 2022. Now let’s begin your speech.

There is a local issue in this campaign that has just recently surfaced. An anonymous flier has circulated all over this Congressional District. It reads:

“The Big Banks launder $500 billion a year offshore in political bribes. That is according to Asia Times magazine. And a trillion dollars a year in illegal weapons and drugs plus the proceeds of human trafficking and organ harvesting are laundered through those same banks. This level of corruption is so deep that it has allowed tens of trillions of dollars to have been stolen from federal funds which is to say from you the taxpayers. We are not allowed to audit federal accounts to demand restitution because we don’t have a Congressman. We have a man who represents Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan. And this Congressman despises you. He wants to permanently cut your wages and pensions 60%. And he wants the working class to pay even more for rent.”

He insists that is the right thing to do. In addition to his hatred of you, he is motivated by the millions of dollars he gets paid every year to destroy America. I can prove logically that he is getting paid at least $10 million a year. How? Nobody would destroy their homeland for any less would they?

Before proceeding further my lawyer wanted me to say that I had nothing to do with that flier and that I promise never to do it again.

I believe the dollar will go into Hyperinflation by December of 2023. The US government might soon afterward cease to function. I offer this sample 2022 congressional stump speech to anyone who would like to use it. It is written for a candidate running in the primaries against a male incumbent Democrat in Colorado. You will have to make adjustments for your state residence and party affiliation.

Now let me explain that flier. The Banks launder $500 billion in offshore bribes so you should not expect the government to care about you let alone listen to your complaints. And that trillions a year in laundered illegal drugs and weapons and human trafficking absolutely guarantees that criminals win and we lose. But the Corporate Media and the Congress Critters don’t care. The exponential growth in corruption has made it seem impossible to change anything at all. Of course the exception would be the Day the Dollar Dies. When government dies, we will be ready to offer an alternative. All we have to do is to survive just a few more years when their corrupt system collapses.

On 9-10-2001 Donald Rumsfeld admitted that he was not able to trace 2.3 trillion dollars in Department of Defense spending. Catherine Austin Fitts who was Assistant Secretary of HUD in the Bush I regime has said that the trillions of dollars stolen from unaudited federal spending has been sent overseas and will be used to buy America for pennies on the dollar at fire sale prices after our economy hits bottom.

The now late Donald Rumsfeld had promised that they would in the future do a better job safeguarding the taxpayer’s money but somehow Bush and Rumsfeld forgot to keep that promise.

Dr Mark Skidmore showed from US government sources that $21 trillion went missing from HUD and DOD between 1998 and 2015. This money includes the $2.3 trillion Rumsfeld mentioned. Not only have they not investigated the Missing Trillions, they passed a change in federal rules for the FASB (Financial Accounting Standards Board). The new rules allow the government to tell investigators that a missing 2 trillions just went walk about because the National Security interest demanded it. And that ends the investigation.

The real enemies of America have always been the Federal Reserve bank, Goldman Sachs, J P Morgan, their friends on Wall Street and their criminal co-conspirators both in the Corporate Media and in the House of Representatives and the United States Senate.

We have evidence that Wall Street Bankers have been allowed to stick $3 trillion from US Treasury bond issues into their pockets letting you pay for the principle and interest on what they stole. Remember that the next time some Woke Media pundit making millions of dollars a year tell you how oppressed you are.

Wake up! If he is allowed on prime time TV he is the oppressor!

Before concluding let me try to explain to you how the Federal Reserve system was designed to steal your money and why we need to abolish it.

The simplest way to explain the FED is to say that they have a license to print our money. It is as if they were legalized counterfeiters whose only restriction is that they cannot go into a store to pass their money. They can only loan their money into circulation and collect interest from the suckers. We now have about 28 trillion dollars in loans the government must pay interest on unnecessarily. Before there was a FED, there was a negligible national debt and no interest to pay on that debt and no income tax either. All of the income taxes we have paid have gone to subsidize banks and corporations, to pay for wars we did not need and to pay the banks for printing the money the Treasury should have printed for us without interest.

Imagine life if there had been no Depression of 1929-1939 and 3 million Americans starving to death. No current Depression and no inflation. Imagine an America where you and your family had never paid an income tax and our lives had not been disrupted by inflation and massive job losses. Imagine America without WW I, WW II, the Korean and Vietnam wars and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. What you have imagined is an America without a Federal Reserve bank and without Wall Street Bankers and where we are free to live our lives without their wars and their schemes.

The DC Swamp Creatures will resort to Helicopter money when they introduce DigiCash (probably in 2023.) DigiCash is a sort of Frankenstein of digital currencies very much unlike Bitcoin. It was created by the Federal Reserve. It is in testing phase now. They just give you DigiCash initially as a bribe to reduce rumbling about likely sharply higher food prices..

It is very much like the Mark of the Beast in the Book of Revelation. If you have no paper currency, then everything you worked for is in an electronic account which they can take away from you for saying bad things about Wall Street or DC Swamp Creatures. DigiCash and paper money will exist side by side for a while. I don’t think the government will last long after the Hyperinflation rips through America.

The result of the coming Hyperinflation will be a 60% pay cut to all workers and pensioners provided their incomes are not cut 100%. Now more than ever you need at least one honest man from Colorado in the Congress.

