‘Your Warsaw Will Disappear in a Split Second” – Russian Talking Heads Threaten EU with Nuclear Strike – Threaten Invasion of Poland and Lithuania

Gateway Pundit – by Jim Hoft

On Tuesday Vladimir Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour that Russia will use nuclear weapons if faced with an “existential threat.”

Putin’s Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov says Russia would use nuclear weapons if faced with "existential" threat. pic.twitter.com/5q6GvETbST — Real Mac Report (@RealMacReport) March 22, 2022

Dmitry Peskov is not the only Russian official making threats against the West.

Russian military expert Igor Korotchenko warned a Russian television audience, “The West will never lift the sanctions from Russia… This is war. What should be our reaction? Tactical nuclear weapons as battlefield arms…”

The United States and Western allies declared war on Russia last month when they shattered its stock market and announced severe economic sanctions on the country after the invasion of Ukraine.

Meanwhile on Russian state TV: military expert Igor Korotchenko says, in part: "The West will never lift the sanctions from Russia… This is war. What should be our reaction? Tactical nuclear weapons as battlefield arms… Re-arming Iskanders with special munitions…" pic.twitter.com/WnVNZUZ7O3 — Julia Davis (@JuliaDavisNews) March 22, 2022

Vladimir Putin’s highest-paid propagandist Vladimir Soloviev (Solovyov) and his team of “experts” at Russia’s largest TV channel sent new threats:

Vladimir Soloviev: “If you decide to prepare NATO peacekeepers and bring them in, this will mean a nuclear war. This was told to French journalists on February 8. Brave Poles, your Warsam will disappear in a split second. Brave Germans, brave Estonians, brave Baltic states. By the way, brave Baltic states, I know there are big problems at the border in Kaliningrad. Maybe it’s time we think about a corridor to Kaliningrad? A land corridor to Kaliningrad. Why not? If we are making one to Transnistria, why not?”

Russia is not backing down.

Putin’s highest-paid propagandist Vladimir Soloviev & his “experts” at Russia’s largest TV channel send new threats: 1. Nuclear strike against EU

2. Invasion of Poland and Lithuania

3. Creation of a permanent land-bridge from Belarus to Kaliningrad (attack on the Suwałki Gap). pic.twitter.com/dDV6QFGnCj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 22, 2022

Gateway Pundit