‘You’re Such a D*ck!’ – Maskless NJ Gov. Phil Murphy Confronted About Covid Lockdown, Masks While Dining Out with His Family

Gateway Pundit – by Christina Laila

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy (D) was confronted about his Covid lockdown orders and mask mandate while he was out dining with his family.

A group of fed up people confronted a maskless Murphy dining with his family at a restaurant in Asbury Park over the weekend.

Murphy just extended New Jersey’s Covid lockdown order for the NINTH time since March.

“The state has experienced significant upticks in the rate of reported new cases across all counties, demonstrating the need for many of the state’s current measures to remain in place, both to reduce additional new infections and to save lives,” Murphy said.

Governor Murphy is out enjoying a dinner with his family while he tells his state to restrict Thanksgiving gatherings and harasses gym owners.

“Oh my God, Murphy, you are such a dick,” one woman said, as another is heard saying, “How you doing? How you doing? You having fun with your family in the meantime? You’re having all kind of other bullshit going on at your house?”

Murphy continued to cut his steak and smile.

“Are you guys a little too drunk?” one of Murphy’s sons asked. “Can you put your mask on?”

“No I’m not drunk, as a matter of fact,” one woman said. “You can go f*ck yourself, how’s that? I don’t need a f*cking mask! You know why I don’t need a mask? Because there ain’t nothing f*cking wrong with me.”

“You don’t have a mask on,” the woman said scolding Murphy’s son.

Murphy actually put a mask on after being browbeaten by the women!

WATCH (language warning):

WATCH: New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is confronted while having dinner with his maskless family. pic.twitter.com/UvQl1t2Uvb — GrantB911 (@GrantB911) November 23, 2020

Here is a list of Covid rules for Thanksgiving in New Jersey (it’s only for the peasants):

Limit the number of attendees to allow people from different households to remain at least six feet apart;

Plan ahead and ask guests to avoid contact with people outside of their households for 14 days before the gathering. “Thanksgiving is 11 days away, so if you haven’t started doing that, start limiting your interactions today,” Persichilli said Nov. 16 when she went over the guidelines;

Guests should avoid direct contact, including handshakes and hugs with others outside their household;

The best option is to host outdoors rather than indoors as much as possible;

Wear masks. Even outdoors requires guests to wear masks when not eating or drinking;

If you do host indoors, increase your ventilation by opening windows and doors or placing central air and heating on continuous circulation;

If you are hosting provide attendees with supplies to help everyone stay healthy. These include extra masks, perhaps, and hand sanitizer and tissues, and stocking bathrooms with enough hand soap and single use towels;

Remind attendees to wash their hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds and use hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol;

Limit contact with commonly touched surfaces or shared items, such as serving utensils. Use single-use options or identify one person to share shareable items, like salad dressing or food containers, plates, utensils and condiments;

Encourage guests to avoid singing or shouting – especially indoors;

Keep music levels down so people don’t have to shout or speak loudly to be heard.

