Zionist Groups Plan Multi-Front Assault On Free Speech Over Zoom

Jewish organizations are coordinating a multi-pronged assault on political liberty in 2020, naming nationalists, the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, the American Civil Liberties Union, and young people who play computer games as targets, according to a telecommunicated conference over Zoom obtained by National Justice.

They plan to use a diversity of tactics: ingratiating themselves in social media companies, civil litigation, using artificial intelligence to indoctrinate children, and getting the government to pass laws criminalizing the decision to not do business with the state of Israel.

The meeting, which occurred in late March, provides insight into what Jewish groups regularly discuss among themselves. It was hosted by David Sifry of the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), and included contributions from Amy Spitalnick, representing Integrity First for America (IFA), Rachel Fish of Foundation to Combat Antisemitism (FCA), and Dillion Hosier of Israeli-American Civic Action Network (ICAN).

The talk was intended to be broadcasted through another group called “The Jewish Funders Network,” which specializes in allocating resources provided by wealthy Jews.

Charlottesville: Plans for a Show Trial

Amy Spitalnick is lead counsel in Sines v. Kessler, a federal lawsuit alleging that the entire list of speakers and political organizers who attended the August 2017 Unite the Right rally were engaged in a conspiracy to kill Jews and minorities. The lawsuit, where the plaintiff’s counsel is wielding millions of dollars, is apparently being funded in part by the ADL.

The real motivation behind the lawsuit — to make dissident political speech expensive and dangerous — was admitted very quickly.

“This group will appreciate and understand, we believe this is the only legal effort in the country right now to take on the leaders of the violent white supremacist movement, to bankrupt and dismantle them through these sorts of large judgments” Spitalnick proudly stated.

According to Spitalnick’s presentation, Matthew Heimbach — an anti-racist campaigner with Light Upon Light — was connected to the Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant because Heimbach “popularized” something she calls the “Fashtag,” which she claims was painted on Tarrant’s gun. In other videos, she attempts to tie her cases defendant to an act of arson where a hashtag-looking symbol was painted. There is no evidence any of these three incidents are connected.

What she is likely referring to in the case of Heimbach is a stylized version of the Cross of the Arcangel Michael, which was originally used by the Romanian Iron Guard as an Orthodox Christian symbol.

Spitalnick then brags about hurting the ability of individuals and organizations to engage in Constitutionally protected activity thanks to her lawsuit:

“Even before we get to trial we are seeing the tangible impact of this case. Richard Spencer, who coined the term alt-right, has talked about how this case has been detrimental to his ability to operate. League of the South, a Neo-Nazi hate group, said they can’t open a new headquarters because of the case. Elliot Kline, another Nazi leader, was thrown in jail and fined thousands of dollars.”

According to Spitalnick, her organization is planning an intense propaganda assault in the run up to the trial, which is slated for October 26th 2020 and will run for three weeks through the presidential election. IFA is planning to get Jews and people she claims belong to “interfaith groups” to bombard the opinion pages of major publications with attacks on the defendants and nationalist beliefs on the anniversary of Unite the Right this August.

Spitalnick assures her donors that the trial will be used to generate publicity that Jews will be able to utilize to push other political interests of their community.

In a separate and more recent discussion, Spitalnick and co-counsel Michael Bloch complain that defendants are “destroying evidence” — an excuse for lacking the evidence needed to prove their supposed “conspiracy.” Bloch and Spitalnick claim that private discussions they admit were illegally obtained and released (“hacked”) were largely composed of painstaking discussions on how to obey Virginia self-defense laws.

The legal clerks that have been writing opinions in this case for one of the presiding judges — Norman Moon — are personal friends of the plaintiffs. While defendants have filed a complaint over this, the court has not yet ruled on this shocking and corrupt conflict of interest.

Crushing BDS With Civil Rights Legislation

The next speaker, Dillion Hosier of ICAN, described a plan to do battle with the ACLU and Jewish Voice for Peace over their resistance to local-level legislation intended to use state power to penalize companies and groups that refuse to do business with the State of Israel.

According to Hosier, “legislation is an extremely powerful tool. …It establishes new social norms. ” But his organization has had difficulty pushing state lawmakers in some areas due to the Constitutional issues of existing BDS legislation.

Hosier’s plan going into 2020 is to frame boycotting Israel as an act of racial discrimination against Jews. By designing laws on the logic of the Civil Rights Act, he hopes the ACLU and JVP will be defused and hesitate to fight them in court.

American journalist Christopher Caldwell’s Age of Entitlement describes the logic behind this: Civil Rights laws are seen by many judges as above the Constitution, thus arguments against anti-discrimination laws like the right to free speech or freedom of association are more likely to be thrown out of court even if they are merited.

Hosier also bragged about helping craft specific sanctions against Iran in 33 states. While California is seen by many Americans as the country’s most liberal state, Hosier praised his organization’s work in helping design some of the most stringent anti-BDS laws in the country right in West Hollywood, demonstrating a stark contrast between the morals of Jewish liberals and Gentile ones.

Hosier also repeated the conspiracy theory that Neo-Nazis were traveling to Brooklyn to give Jews COVID-19.

ICAN’s plan for 2020-2022 will be to deepen relations with law enforcement, bureaucrats, and increase “ties” between the United States and Israel.

Targeting Children

The last speaker, Rachel Fish of the Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, spoke in detail of a plan to use artificial intelligence to study the internet content produced by radical leftists, white nationalists and Muslims in order to mentally “inoculate” the public — particularly Gentile children between ages 13 and 17 — from ideas critical of Jewish power or the state of Israel.

The way Fish describes the indoctrination of children is detached and chilling.

According to Fish, political actors that cross Jews are irredeemable and cannot be genuinely “rehabilitated.” Her goal instead is to figure out ways to break into online gaming communities teenagers spend a lot of time in to police language, as well as to “tell stories” that use relatable irony, romance, etc.

Fish names specific political groups as enemies in this ideas war: Jewish Voice for Peace, Students for Justice in Palestine, and “white supremacists.”

She goes on to recommend small steps, like changing the term anti-Semitism to “Jew-hatred” in broader discourse.

Who Will Stand Up For Free Speech?

All of this was tied together by ADL operative Dave Sifry, who is leading the Zionist organization’s “Center for Technology and Society Initiative” — the body behind the massive crackdown on internet free speech over social media.

Sifry and the ADL seek to use clear cut unethical activity — like “swatting,” “doxing” (which Jewish groups themselves constantly engage in), and revenge porn — as a shoehorn for broader policing of legitimate political speech.

According to Sifry, the ADL is at the cutting edge of figuring out ways to shut down speech critical of Jews and their political interests online before it can even be read.

A Jewish Conspiracy?

To paraphrase Michael Bloch, the legal definition of a conspiracy is a group of people agreeing on an action. The idea that powerful Jews are plotting day and night to erode civil liberties the overwhelming majority of Americans take for granted isn’t theoretical, but a hard and terrifying fact.

