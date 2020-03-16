Zionist Pre-Traumatic Stress Disorder: A Fatal But Treatable Social Disease

Video Rebel’s Blog

In a Pre-Traumatic Stress Disorder the stress is the outcome of an imaginary episode set in the future; an event that has never taken place. Contrast this with PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.) An American soldier committed suicide rather serve a 10th tour in Iraq and Afghanistan. He said, “God could never forgive for what he had done.”

That man died because America, England, Europe and Israel are in the grip of Zionist Pre-Traumatic Stress Disorder (ZPTSD.)

ZPTSD is a socially transmitted disease spread by Zionist parents, teachers, churches, synagogues, news media and governments.

An historical example for ZPTSD can be found in the Book of Esther in the Bible. It is celebrated today as a holiday by secular and religious Jews in Israel. The Jewish leaders imagined a war would be waged against the Jews and reacted to it by killing 75,000 innocent people.

There are other historical examples. In ancient Cyprus the Jews killed 250,000 innocent and unarmed neighbors. They drank their blood, ate their flesh and made belts from their intestines. Today children are taught fanciful histories about persecutions that never happened.

There will be no peace until learn our children this lesson:

Separate Synagogue And State.

The most powerful modern myth of the Zionists is the Holohoax. I wrote an essay once that quoted a letter from the International Red Cross to the American Secretary of State in 1944 telling him that the rumors of gas chambers in the German concentration camps. The Red Cross had monthly visitation rights plus inside observers at every one of the concentration camps. There were no gas chambers.

In the post 911 era the enabling Zionist war mongering myth has been the attack on the World Trade Center Towers 1, 2 and 7. Of 911 I wrote:

The North and South Towers had 47 central core steel columns and 236 perimeter columns for a total of 283. For the buildings to fall straight down at nearly free fall speed all 283 connections from the columns to each of the 110 floors had to be cut within a second of each other. Keeping in mind open air fires cannot reach half of the temperature required to melt steel, how do you explain (2 X 110 X 283) 62,260 connections in the two Towers all being severed simultaneously by an office fire? Isn’t this a definition of a controlled demolition?

Currently we are told daily that we must attack Iran because it has a nuclear power plant that presently can produce 20% weapons grade plutonium. It needs to be 95% to make a nuclear bomb. This is a modern example of Zionist Pre-Traumatic Stress Disorder. ZPTSD can and will kill 7 billion people if we do not puncture the Zionist balloon.

To the military audience I always say the bankers passed NAFTA and sent 50,000 American manufacturing plants overseas so your supply lines would stretch 8,000 miles on a dodgy credit card to China. The Zionists bankers want you to lose WW III.

To the civilians I say that the Zionists bankers want to kill at least 6 billion people because they stole all of your pensions and savings. When the inflation they created to cover their frauds hits the world, you will fully realize how much they stole. You might not be able to buy food. If you do, I guarantee you that 98% of those who have food will live or work within ten miles of someone who has no food but would be willing to rob you.

Zionist Pre-Traumatic Stress Disorder is based in two fallacies. One is an overactive imagination that responds to illusions as if they were real. And the other is Zionism which is the belief that the world was made for one race.

I am a human being and reject any doctrine that says otherwise.

Author’s Note: To read about 911 please try this:

911: Short And Powerful Questions

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2011/08/04/911-short-and-powerful-questions/

To read more about the Holohoax please go here:

Mr Wiesel, I Would Like To Ask You A Few Questions.

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2011/08/28/mr-wiesel-i-would-like-to-ask-you-a-few-questions/

My essay on WW III is here:

The Bankers Want America To Lose World War III

https://vidrebel.wordpress.com/2011/08/08/the-bankers-want-america-to-lose-world-war-iii/

I must thank Gilad Atzmon for discovering that Pre-Traumatic Stress Disorder is a mental disorder that is most pronounced in Zionists and that it could have lethal consequences for 7 billion human beings.

Video Rebel’s Blog