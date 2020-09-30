Zoom is a China Surveillance Operation

We have been watching with much consternation the roll out of the video conferencing platform called Zoom. Its spectacular rise in popularity has been fueled by the forced imprisonment of citizens in their homes during the COVID false flag operation intended to lock down all humanity in a digital prison planet for the benefit of the Pilgrims Society’s total control of the world.

As their evil always starts, you think it is so nice and convenient. And FREE, too. Everyone in your family can connect by Zoom and have social interactions while being confined to their home imprisonment. Next, Zoom became the online vehicle to run your business meetings. We had a first hand experience of a local court proceeding where we were required to participate by Zoom. No courtroom and bailiff. Just the judge, plaintiff, defendant, and witness all on a Zoom call. Totally unprofessional and spooky, knowing what we do about internet surveillance.

Millions of students across the world have been forced into Zoom classrooms. They sit in front of their computer for the designated class time, all the while being surveiled and observed by who knows what, from who knows where, while being electronically tethered to their device during the set classroom day/time. There have been many reports of pornography just showing up in random picture frames. (We will explain why this happens during our audio discussion.)

So being the curious folks that we are and knowing a thing or two about the swamp, patent theft, and the Highlands Group, we asked the AFI miners to see what they could dig up about Zoom. Who owns it? How did it start? Who are the directors?

And wouldn’t you know it…we found the same nest of swamp rats that we always find in these interlocking relationships and hedge funds.

Just like Tik Tok, ZOOM is a CHINA company.

CHINA is spying on each and every ZOOM call we make. In July 2020, President Trump banned Tik Tok from the United States because if its ties to China.

We need to do the same with Zoom, as well as immediately ban any government use of Zoom in the United States. No government meeting should EVER be conducted over Zoom. China is watching, listening, and recording. Period.

In the next few days we will be uncovering our findings. This post is a head start for AIM intelligence operatives to get to work. Furthermore, we will add additional findings to this page – so check back over the next few days for more mining nuggets.

Raw audio file: https://truthbitsblog.files.wordpress.com/2020/09/zoom-is-chinese-surveillance.mp3

Here’s a look at the hardware needed to run Zoom. And it just so happens that our team has the experience to explain how this operates and why it gives China a portal into every home, School, office, and Zoom meeting in the world.

