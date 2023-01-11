Jeff Beck, Rock’s Quiet Guitar Virtuoso, Dead at 78

Rolling Stone

JEFF BECK, THE blues-rock innovator and two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee who revolutionized how the guitar is played, has died at the age of 78.

Beck’s family confirmed the former Yardbirds guitarist’s death Wednesday, a day after Beck’s death. “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” Beck’s family said in a statement. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck, an eight-time Grammy nominee, was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, both as a member of the Yardbirds as well as for his work with his own Jeff Beck Group.

Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page, Beck’s Yardbirds band mate who inducted the guitarist into the Rock Hall in 2009, wrote on social media Wednesday, “The six stringed Warrior is no longer here for us to admire the spell he could weave around our mortal emotions. Jeff could channel music from the ethereal. His technique unique. His imaginations apparently limitless. Jeff I will miss you along with your millions of fans. Jeff Beck Rest in Peace.”

The rest is here: https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/jeff-beck-dead-at-78-obit-1234659559/