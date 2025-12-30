🚨 This is real. And it’s happening right now.
New York just passed the so-called “COPA Act” — a law that would force homeowners to offer their property to the government or NGOs before they can sell it freely.
And one city councilwoman blew the whistle.
Councilwoman Vickie… pic.twitter.com/X7L2F9RG4J
— MAGA Storm (@MAGAStormX) December 30, 2025
One thought on “New York just passed the so-called “COPA Act” — a law that would force homeowners to offer their property to the government or NGOs before they can sell it freely.”
WTF??!!!!!
That’s some straight up Communist China bullshit right there.