The Israeli police raided Christmas celebrations in Haifa, beat the people who were celebrating, including those who were wearing Santa Claus costumes, and arrested several Palestinian Christians.
Judeo-Christian values? pic.twitter.com/70Sck3WipC
— Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) December 24, 2025
3 thoughts on “The Israeli police raided Christmas celebrations in Haifa, beat the people who were celebrating, including those who were wearing Santa Claus costumes, and arrested several Palestinian Christians.”
Beyond the bullsh*t commercialism, and no matter what faith or non-faith you are, Christmas, in its essence, is love. It sends a message out to the folks in our lives and let’s them know we care about them, their well-being. They matter. They are good human beings, most of whom are doing the very best they know how to make life work. So this is a shout out to any who read here; it’s a simple Merry Christmas. And a special appreciation for any who actively work to expose tyranny and deception, and who actively work to advance freedom. As they say, if not us, who? Could there be anything more sacred than knowing we’ve a right to live free? Could there be anything more noble than protecting that right?
Two hundred and thirty four years ago, in mid December a few men gave us an early Christmas present in the form of The Bill of Rights. They knew we were born with these rights, but crafted The Bill of Rights to protect them. It’s a colorblind document and it’s put in place for every individual, no matter one’s station in life. It assures all the potential for living free exists. And yes, I know the amount of house-cleaning there is to be done. We swim through lies and more lies, and infringements of every kind. But as ever, I say, EVERY EFFORT IS BETTER THAN NONE.
I don’t know if The Dam of Deception can hold much longer. Gaza woke a lot of people up. Many are no longer so easily deceived. May 2026 bring more heightened awareness to help end the madness. Yes, I hear some asking, “How much more heightened can our awareness get?,” and can only respond that we have what we have and we are who we are. May valor rise within us and somehow, someway, overcome the darkness.
Merry Christmas, Trenchers. I am glad to be among you.
https://www.hhhistory.com/2024/12/when-christmas-wasnt-legal-in-america.html
Thanks, Shalom. That’s new information for me. And understandable that so many would guard against commercialism. Reading it, I kept thinking, as long as there’s freedom of religion, that is to say, freedom to believe or not believe. Article 1, up and running. So important, especially today when theocracy looms and is being force-fed. That said, Merry Christmas.
