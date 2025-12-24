The Israeli police raided Christmas celebrations in Haifa, beat the people who were celebrating, including those who were wearing Santa Claus costumes, and arrested several Palestinian Christians.

The Israeli police raided Christmas celebrations in Haifa, beat the people who were celebrating, including those who were wearing Santa Claus costumes, and arrested several Palestinian Christians. Judeo-Christian values? pic.twitter.com/70Sck3WipC — Suppressed News. (@SuppressedNws1) December 24, 2025 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



