HOLY CRAP.
House Republicans are quietly slipping Section 453 into the spending bill — a provision that would give pesticide companies immunity from lawsuits for the harm they cause.
Brett Cooper is calling it out: this could shield tens of thousands of chemicals, many linked… pic.twitter.com/pphOc1xhaP
— Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) January 5, 2026
did they get lead immunity too?.. should really think about what could happen to you ,when you poison people and they survive it. This Revolution is gonna be lit , hope i get to participate
I share that hope with you.
And regarding Venezuela, the latest “rescue, invasion, occupation, evil triumph, victory, atrocity,” call it what you will…
Is there anybody out there taking this mess out of the box, the box of duality and deception. I am tired, so tired of being caught in a world with corporate dictators on one side, and communist dictators on the other. Every conflict solidifies the left/right lie. The global objectives of The Greater Israel Project and its “biblical prophecy” cohort will use any manipulation, any deception to reach its place of planetary dominance and grant itself full ownership of all earth’s resources. Matters not who or how many are slaughtered in the process.
And I see those who take sides, those who love what Trump is doing, and those who abhor it. Neither side recognizing its enslavement. Only those who understand true freedom (The Bill of Rights) are spared the deception albeit not the consequences, for we are trapped at every turn, and will remain so until at last we really and truly fight back and take back what’s ours. Is it not inevitable that this must come to be? Has it not been inevitable for decades? How many more must suffer and die?
“What is evil? — Whatever springs from weakness.”
— Friedrich Nietzsche
“The most dangerous people in the world are not the tiny minority instigating evil acts, but those who do the acts for them.”
— Unknown
“It is dangerous when you start calling people from one part of the world terrorists or fanatic, and you reduce them to some abstract notion. If evil has a geographical place, and if the evil has a name, that is the beginning of fascism.”
— Marjane Satrapi
“As soon as men decide that all means are permitted to fight an evil, then their good becomes indistinguishable from the evil that they set out to destroy.”
— Christopher Dawson
“There is no reason why good cannot triumph as often as evil. The triumph of anything is a matter of organization. If there are such things as angels, I hope that they are organized along the lines of the Mafia.”
— Kurt Vonnegut
