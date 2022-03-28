Mary, Swifty Lomax, and Galen are sponsoring an auction to raise funds for From the Trenches World Report.
This way, the Trenchers will get what they want and the Trenches will be supported.
All auctions will end on Friday, April 1st at noon, Pacific Time.
The winning bidder can either donate via PayPal or mail the donation to Henry Shivley, P.O. Box 964, Chiloquin, Oregon 97624.
Make sure you include your current mailing address so that the prizes can go out as soon as possible.
Thank you to Mary, Swifty Lomax, and Galen for the donations and to all who participate.
Good luck and have fun!
Seed Sprouting Kit
- Current Price: $20.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Mary
One Ounce Silver Canadian Coin
- Current Price: $35.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Mary
Timeline - A Brief History of Hell
- Current Price: $10.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Mary
Judaism's Strange Gods
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: No bids placed
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Mary
One Gram Rifle Silver Bar
- Current Price: $10.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
One Gram Skull Silver Bar
- Current Price: $5.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
Animal Traps and Trappings
- Current Price: $25.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
The Complete Federalist and Anti-Federalist Papers
- Current Price: $50.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Swifty Lomax
One Ounce Silver Liberty Coin
- Current Price: $50.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Mary
Pistol Mug
- Current Price: $20.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 1
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Galen
Vintage Booklet celebrating the 200th Anniversary of The Bill of Rights
- Current Price: $50.00 USD
- Bids Placed: 2
Ending:
2 days
- Donated by Galen
One thought on “March Auction for From the Trenches”
That strange god book is a good read. Hoffman writes well.