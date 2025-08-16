Posted: August 16, 2025 Categories: Videos Netanyahu Begs Traoré for Help — Traore Responds Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
One thought on “Netanyahu Begs Traoré for Help — Traore Responds”
Several thoughts instantly came to mind when I saw this –
1. How & why is this on Youtube? Youtube is owned & controlled by…
jews
2. He mentioned South Africa (as if it was a friend), South Africa was taken over & is run by bloody murderous terrorist communists who raped, tortured & murdered their way across SA backed by jewish money. jewish precious material mines were not only the only businesses not touched when they took over, they were protected.
3. He didn’t mention the most important word once…
jew
4. Netanyahu is merely ONE single figurehead of jewry at this single point in time. The…
jew
…problem is not just one man at one single point in ALL of the history that…
jews
…have been causing problems for EVERYONE else ie. since they’ve existed.
5. ALL this open talk about protecting sovereign nations of late sounds like EXACTLY what we want to hear RIGHT NOW! “Sounds” refreshing amidst all the chaos that the…
jew
has instigated in our societies & built up to this point doesn’t it? There is much discussion about it out in public now & people who consider themselves on the “right” side of the political divide & conquer are starting to get excited about the thought that the world’s populations might be swinging around behind “nationalism” bolstered by the fact that “nationalists” in countries like Britain, Ireland & elsewhere in the European homelands are getting out in the street in numbers & protesting (as was predicted by military game-theorists at least 30-40 years ago in papers they wrote about “the coming riots” & preparing to deal with them). I hear it from at least a couple of my friends who consider themselves more “right wing” than “left”. Of course I’ve been telling them for years that it doesn’t matter what side you pick in a divide & conquer system but they still can’t help framing everything political in this indoctrinated way.
I had thought for a LONG time that the jewish empire’s path to complete global fascist dominance would be forged by either of the 2 divide & conquer methods but then it became clear that the most successful method would most probably be a combination of both where one leads to the next so that an even harsher & more solid fascist system could be established that fewer would at first suspect was a complete set-up from Day1! Sounds much like the Problem-Reaction-Solution scenario many of you are familiar with or maybe even the perfect Hegelian dialectic doesn’t it?
“LEFT” – Using the hard left “communist” model built on its earlier training runs in Russia, China & all other communist nations but carried out over a longer period of time using “soft” methods whereby most people don’t even realize they’re being used to build towards a full-blown hardline “communist-style” fascism.
“RIGHT” – Harnessing & steering the natural resistance of people who hate the growing “left” movement to eventually build an even more powerful “right-wing” “nationalist-style” fascism.
Either way you get the same thing –
jews
…running a global fascist empire. The main difference being that in a “right-wing” “nationalist-style” empire they might change their names for a while so you can’t tell that they’re obviously…
jews
…who used you & your reaction to their obviously…
jewish
“liberal” “lefty” “degenerate” “communist” possible future “hell” if you didn’t “do something about it”.
Let that sink in for just a while, especially if you never looked at this situation from quite this angle before…
There is a LOT more I could say to flesh every point out & add more to provide a much clearer BIG PICTURE view for those who may not have looked as deeply into the history as others but I’ve tried to be concise with just my immediate thoughts here only (very hard!). Let me just finish by stating what’s probably obvious to most here – There is a LOT more to this than meets the eye!!!