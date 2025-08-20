DOJ to send Epstein documents to House Oversight Committee on Friday

By Hannah Nightingale – The Postmillennial

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has informed the House Oversight Committee that it will begin providing records related to infamous financier Jeffrey Epstein after a subpoena was issued earlier in August.

Chairman James Comer said, “Officials with the Department of Justice have informed us that the Department will begin to provide Epstein-related records to the Oversight Committee this week on Friday. There are many records in DOJ’s custody, and it will take the Department time to produce all the records and ensure the identification of victims and any child sexual abuse material are redacted. I appreciate the Trump Administration’s commitment to transparency and efforts to provide the American people with information about this matter.”

Comer had subpoenaed the DOJ for records related to Epstein on August 5, and sent the same day deposition subpoenas to Bill and Hillary Clinton, former FBI Director James Comey, former US Attorney General Merrick Garland, former US Attorney General Bill Barr, and other officials. During Barr’s deposition on Monday, Comer said that Barr told the committee he “had never seen anything that would implicate President Trump in any of this, and that he believed if there had been anything pertaining to President Trump with respect to the Epstein list, that he felt like the Biden administration would probably have leaked it out.”

Comer sent a letter to Attorney General Pam Bondi, saying, “While the Department undertakes efforts to uncover and publicly disclose additional information related to Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell’s cases, it is imperative that Congress conduct oversight of the federal government’s enforcement of sex trafficking laws generally and specifically its handling of the investigation and prosecution of Mr. Epstein and Ms. Maxwell.”

The subpoena to the Department of Justice requested documents and communications related to or referring to: Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell “and further relating or referring to human trafficking, exploitation of minors, sexual abuse, or related activity”; the USA v Ghislaine Maxwell case; the USA v Jeffrey Epstein case; the US Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida’s investigation into Epstein that “resulted in the 2007 non-prosecution agreement” between the office and Epstein, and other documents.