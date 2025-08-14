🇺🇸🇮🇱 Senator Lindsey Graham says "if America pulls the plug on Israel, God will pull the plug on us" pic.twitter.com/AIlWYopHG5
— HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) August 13, 2025
So, Lindsey is “tired of the word genocide.” Yeah, sometimes truth is tiring because it begs us to do something. I’d say Lindsey is exhausted because of all the energy it takes to uphold a lie, especially in this information age when almost all know the real story. Hard to escape what is.
So if Lindsey is tired of genocide, seems most of the world is tired of gross deception, of seeing people starving and being burned to death or buried alive, with babies crushed under genocide-rubble. Lindsey, what do they have on you?
I hope someone pulls the plug on him.