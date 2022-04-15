Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 4-15-22
6 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 15, 2022”
Can’t get broadcast. Says connection was reset.
.
I have it
Not working for me 🙁
14 degrees this morning, up to 20 now, 30 mph breeze, sun
got a bit more snow yesterday
next blizzard due Sunday 🙁
A few degrees more, and a few less mph “breeze” ha.
Otherwise the same.
Working fine here.