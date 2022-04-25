Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
Archive: TWFTT 4-25-22
11 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – April 25, 2022”
33, sun, wind
It’s not law enforcement, it’s code enforcement
54 Chem skies! They said in the local news that hazy skies in the PNW are from wildfires overseas.!! WTF LIE LIE LIE !!! I SAW THE JETS LAYING DOWN LINE AFTER LINE AFTER LINE YESTERDAY!! TODAY SUN BLOCKED OUT COMPLETELY AS WELL!!!
“A system of licensing and registration is the perfect device to deny gun ownership to the bourgeoisie.”
— Vladimir Lenin
“A woman who demands further gun control legislation is like a chicken who roots for Colonel Sanders.”
— Larry Elder
.
LAst time I ate COLON SANDERS CHICKEN was 1993… I can never forget.. there was extra breading on it that wasn’t necessary… LOL
Id stick to the gravy and mashed potatoes and skip the hormones and antibiotics… then you only get some GMO….?…
43 degrees
Mostly sunny and windy.
Has your anesthesia worn off 🙂
Lol, Hal is it windy or breezy? Asking for a friend in nwk?
I was prepped to pull it Saturday night. Caught me enough of a buzz and started going after it.
The trailer park flash mob came up and interrupted. So I had a few more beers. Got too buzzed to pull it.
So I pulled it Sunday night with a mild hangover, which made it a bit tougher 🙂
Didn’t get to sleep until 6am. Got up at nine and went to the funny farm. Otherwise I feel great. Even with a stinky gum hole. 🙂
Salt water rinse for awhile.