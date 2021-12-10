Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer – New Link: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 12-10-21
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – December 10, 2021”
29 degrees, and white Lumpy rain.
About two inches of it so far.
DeSantis is a jew owned puppet, his actions in respect to “antisemitism” and noahide laws make that clear. Like all the rest, controlled opposition to pacify the fools.