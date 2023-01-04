Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 1-4-23
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – January 4, 2023”
24 degrees
Cloudy and blowing snow
Got thirteen, fourteen inches of snow between the last two days.
Three, four and five foot drifts.
The shoveling process begins.
Hope you feel better.