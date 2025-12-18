Just in, Cenk Uygur reads the list of 10 American citizens murdered by Israel that the government is hiding from you.
Israel is the only country on earth that is allowed to kill Americans with total immunity while our politicians offer nothing but silence. pic.twitter.com/zs3jS5KaJ2
So where were you TYT when: Israel murdered 34 of our sailors on the USS Liberty? When 5 “dancing Israelis” “documented the event” they helped orchestrate known as 9-11? When IDF terrorists murderd Rachel Corrie? When Israel helped orchestrate the murder of JFK since he wouldn’t toe Israel’s line? Need I say more?
they forget the law of pendulum, the tecktor ball swings both ways , when it swings back , we dont wanna hear no crying