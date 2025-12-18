“The Federal Reserve has revealed that US NGOs have more in assets than the combined 2025 GDP estimates for Japan, Germany and India combined — The combined assets held by US NGOs equals $14.2 trillion of your tax money”

WOAH 🚨 The taxpayer money laundering that’s taken place is INSANE

“The Federal Reserve has revealed that US NGOs have more in assets than the combined 2025 GDP estimates for Japan, Germany and India combined — The combined assets held by US NGOs equals $14.2 trillion of your… pic.twitter.com/F2eoSZZjdP

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) December 18, 2025