“The Federal Reserve has revealed that US NGOs have more in assets than the combined 2025 GDP estimates for Japan, Germany and India combined — The combined assets held by US NGOs equals $14.2 trillion of your tax money”

WOAH 🚨 The taxpayer money laundering that’s taken place is INSANE
“The Federal Reserve has revealed that US NGOs have more in assets than the combined 2025 GDP estimates for Japan, Germany and India combined — The combined assets held by US NGOs equals $14.2 trillion of your… pic.twitter.com/F2eoSZZjdP
makes me wonder when or if, We the US Nationals are going to wake up in mass, and just flat out stop paying ANY taxes , seems they have pilfered enough of my labor with out benefit or representation. But the only way this is going to work is if we act UNITED for Christ sake , oh and our sake too.. and for being here for over 62 years , I just don’t see it happening and can only wonder wtf has happened to us all to sit here and take this Sht!
look at the over 8 billion siphoned off in Minnesota to Somalia as just one small example and this, add up all the other government theft of the people and its an astounding number.. ..R 2.0 is going to be the inevitable out come if we ever grow a fcken spine