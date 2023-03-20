Posted: March 20, 2023 Categories: Live Broadcast The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-20-23 http://fromthetrenchesworldreport.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/03/2023-03-20-1737.mp3 Share this:PrintEmailGabTelegramTweet
2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-20-23”
31 degrees
Sunny with some chemtrails.
Zero days to go.
Hi Henry, I didnt want to interupt your radio show & simply had a question regarding the 5 Oregon counties that are in secession as well as the current talks on California secession. If you can find the time anytime during this weeks broadcasts could you please address the legalities, Pros & Cons in regards to these secessions ? Thank You Brother !