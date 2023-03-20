2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-20-23

  2. Hi Henry, I didnt want to interupt your radio show & simply had a question regarding the 5 Oregon counties that are in secession as well as the current talks on California secession. If you can find the time anytime during this weeks broadcasts could you please address the legalities, Pros & Cons in regards to these secessions ? Thank You Brother !

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*