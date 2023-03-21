The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-21-23

Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.

VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc

2 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches Live Broadcast 3-21-23

  2. The bast*rds are working overtime. Cowards without spines.

    Henry, it’s infuriating that with everything else you’re dealing with you have to put up with this assault. I am confident that you will get things resolved soon. Don’t let them ruin your day. Real Trenchers will wait for the bugs to be worked out.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*