Israeli Journalist – "I'm unable to sleep at night if I do not see houses being destroyed in Gaza – more houses, more buildings, I want to see more of them destroyed"
You're hearing the normalized psyche of a genocidal state. Decide for yourself who the beasts are pic.twitter.com/Glb8D60rgU
— Ounka (@OunkaOnX) January 7, 2026
2 thoughts on “Israeli Journalist – “I’m unable to sleep at night if I do not see houses being destroyed in Gaza – more houses, more buildings, I want to see more of them destroyed””
What a wrenching thing it is to come face-to-face with the evilly insane, and to hear the putrid laughter that accompanies it.
It is said that we are our own help. When do we “help” ourselves?
You are aware of this right !
1 Thessalonians 2: 14-16
14For you, brothers and sisters, became imitators of the churches of God in Christ Jesus that are in Judea, because you too suffered the same [kind of] persecution from your own countrymen, as they did from the Jews, 15 who killed both the Lord Jesus and the prophets, and harassed and drove us out; and [they] continue to be highly displeasing to God and [to show themselves] hostile to all people, 16 forbidding us from speaking to the Gentiles (non-Jews) so that they may be saved. So, as always, they fill up [to the brim] the measure of their sins [allotted to them by God]. But [God’s] wrath has come upon them at last [completely and forever