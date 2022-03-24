Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
Archive: TWFTT 3-24-22
7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 24, 2022”
45, cloudy
Yes Henry you went off air for a bit after you kicked that turd off the air
42 degrees
Partly cloudy
Broadcast was in and out for a while. Now totally out.
.
Back on.
.
same here
You’re right
It is Wag the fking Dog BS war!
It ain’t going anywhere.
Russia is dragging out some old ass equipment.
They ain’t optimizing their air superiority.
They ain’t pushing ahead
And it’s just plain goofy wtf.
It’s gotta be about this reset shit somehow!
They’re staging for something.