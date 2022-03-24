7 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 24, 2022

  5. You’re right
    It is Wag the fking Dog BS war!
    It ain’t going anywhere.
    Russia is dragging out some old ass equipment.
    They ain’t optimizing their air superiority.
    They ain’t pushing ahead
    And it’s just plain goofy wtf.
    It’s gotta be about this reset shit somehow!
    They’re staging for something.

