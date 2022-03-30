Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 3-30-22
4 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – March 30, 2022”
28, cloudy, snow 🙁
No way!
Clouds and snow?
🙂
clouds and snow and wind, oh my! haha
33 degrees (what?)
And snow