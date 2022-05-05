Join in on the conversation. Call (667)770-1530 then enter 220029#, press *6 to mute and unmute.
VoIP Dialer: https://www.freeconferencecallhd.com/dialer
You can listen on our player. Try our player here if it does not work.
Direct link for major players:
http://listen.spacial.com/api/listen/?sid=9826&method=sc
Archive: TWFTT 5-5-22
10 thoughts on “The Word From the Trenches – May 5, 2022”
56, sun
61 sunny after a good night of rain
yay
How’s the garage coming? I’m starting on spring cleaning in the house now the rain has come. Dust dust and more dust.
sorting and pricing today…for the sale
Sweet, hope you get the money for your garage fix.
52 degrees
Cloudy and sprinkley
Tried to comment on broadcast today. Couldn’t get through. Tried 3 times, pressed unmute, called your name out, Henry, several times. Hope they ain’t blocking me.
Anyhow, what I wanted to say re the invaders and the claim that they’re not being given their 4th Article rights… It’s funny how they cite from The Bill of Rights when it suits them and all the rest of the time they ignore it or disparage it.
And when you were speaking of (as you frequently do), The Bill of Rights as the solution, I have to tell you that I drop in on other alternative broadcasts and guess what?!! More and more I’m hearing a Theocracy being pushed and The Bill of Rights being pushed away. One guy actually said (and I paraphrase), “You really believe you have rights?!! You don’t!! Only God has rights. You only have responsibility to do God’s will. And God doesn’t want separate nations but wants one unified world.”
I gave the feedback that we should only stay with what we can prove and mentioned that he was imposing his beliefs on others.
Well, I tell you this because I know your work is making an humongous difference and is now far-reaching. So it’s likely they are launching an all-out attack on our 10 Articles of true freedom. But as we know, they can’t get the toothpaste back in the tube, or the truth back in the shadows. Long live The Bill of Rights!!
.
https://youtu.be/6rVHKlF8y0E
One of my favorite guitar players.
Bill Holland (the dude with the Seagulls hairdo) is one hell of a musician.