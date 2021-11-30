US Supreme Court Refuses to Block Vaccine Mandate For Massachusetts Hospital Workers

The US Supreme Court on Monday refused to grant relief to hospital workers at Mass General Brigham, a Boston-based healthcare facility.

Far-left Justice Breyer, who oversees complaints for the First Circuit, rejected the request for an emergency injunction with no explanation.

NBC News reported:

The Supreme Court on Monday brushed aside an appeal from a group of Massachusetts health care workers who said their hospital’s Covid vaccine requirement violated their religious freedom or would present a risk to their health. The application for an emergency stay was filed by employees of Mass General Brigham who refused to be vaccinated and were fired or placed on unpaid leave. The workers sought religious or medical exemptions but were turned down. They later sued, arguing the hospital had violated federal laws prohibiting discrimination. The hospital announced in June that it would require employees to be vaccinated, and it set up committees to review individual requests for exemptions based on medical or religious objections. About half of those objecting were given exemptions, according to court documents. The fact that the hospital “is already accommodating hundreds of other employees conclusively refutes respondent’s mere assertions that it would cause an undue hardship to accommodate ‘further exemptions’ or ‘additional unvaccinated employees,’” the workers said in their emergency appeal to the Supreme Court.

Recall, Justice Breyer declined to hear an emergency appeal attempting to stop a Covid vaccine mandate for healthcare workers in Maine last month.

