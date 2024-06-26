BREAKING 🚨 Former US secretary of state and ex-CIA head, Mike Pompeo, has been formally served with a lawsuit alleging he spied on WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange and visitors while he took refuge in the Ecuadorian embassy in London.

Pompeo is accused of providing oversight for a criminal conspiracy to violate 4th Amendment rights of American lawyers and journalists inside the Ecuadorian embassy. The CIA, and UC Global/UC Global director David R. Morales Guillen, are also listed as defendants.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*