BREAKING NEWS: There were 8 cancer doctors on the 68 passenger plane that crashed in Brazil. Initially it was supposed to be 15, but 7 doctors changed their flight to an earlier take off for that day.

By Dom Lucre

These doctors were traveling to São Paulo to take part in a cancer/vaccine conference called SBTMO 2024. It took be a while to find the actual conference name. The media didn’t make it easy.

SBTMO stands for Brazilian Society of Bone Marrow Transplantation and Cellular Therapy. They establish voluntary standards and accreditation programs for cellular therapy.

In a simpler sense, they decide what is considered real or fake in that cancer field. If a treatment or cure is suggested, they decide if it is accredited which determines if the treatment or curr can be used.

I have added SBTMO’s statement to this video, you can also find that their X account is still active right now. I am still verifying other details that I will present if worthy.

