David Collum tells Tucker Carlson that if the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop were ever exposed, it would collapse the entire U.S. government.
He claims the laptop was rigged with ki*l switches and contained material so horrific that nine officers who viewed it kept leaving… pic.twitter.com/4NvvIe2MJG
— Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) August 21, 2025
2 thoughts on “David Collum tells Tucker Carlson that if the contents of Anthony Weiner’s laptop were ever exposed, it would collapse the entire U.S. government.”
So what’s the problem?
Like the Epstein files, JUST RELEASE THE GODDAMN INFORMATION!!!
He says, “It would collapse the entire US Government”.
Actually, I often still think many people have the Ostrich syndrome.
They’d rather have their head in a hole with their ass sticking way up and saying, “Hey, as long as I don’t see it, I’m going to just mind my own business and it’ll just go away” as their ass keeps getting raped for all its worth.
The ostrich motto: Ignorance is strength.
Unfrigginbelievable…..
Hopefully I’m wrong. The fire is getting hotter each day, but evidently it’s still not enough to shake the people out of their comfort zones just yet.