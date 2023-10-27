🚨 BREAKING: The U.S. has carried out multiple air strikes against Iranian proxies in Syria. pic.twitter.com/hpmezsLPHM
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 27, 2023
Posted: October 27, 2023
One thought on “BREAKING: The U.S. has carried out multiple air strikes against Iranian proxies in Syria.”
I bet Nikki’s mantra to herself is: “I lie, therefore I am.”
So many threats and deceptions packed into these few minutes:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y96q6IGrgWs
