DENIED: Sixth Circuit Refuses OSHA’s Request To Transfer Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit To D.C.

The Sixth Circuit Court has denied the federal government’s motions to transfer the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) vaccine mandate lawsuit to Washington, D.C. and hold it in abeyance, dealing another blow to the Biden regime that has banked on the relatively small agency’s ability to enforce its divisive mandate.

In the court documents, posted to Twitter by populist pundit Election Wizard, the Court denied the government’s motion to transfer the case to Washington, D.C., denied the government’s request to hold the case in abeyance.

The Court also granted two unions, the International Electrotechnical Commission and the IEC Florida West Coast Chapter, permission to join the lawsuit.

“NEW: Sixth Circuit denies government’s motions to transfer and to hold the #OSHA vaccine mandate case in abeyance,” wrote Election Wizard. “Translation: The government wanted to transfer the case to a possibly more favorable court (Washington D.C.). OSHA also tried to slow walk it. The court said no.”

The lawsuit itself came as a devastating blow, stalling the rollout of the Biden vaccine mandate across the country with OSHA unable to enforce it pending the outcome of the case.

Other agencies, too, have confirmed that they will now be unable to enforce Biden’s mandate due to two pending lawsuits. Earlier this week, it was reported that the Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services will not be enforcing the mandate. National File reported:

The memorandum, posted to social media by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt explains that CMS “will not enforce the new rule regarding vaccination of health care workers or requirements for policies and proecudes” due to “court-ordered injunctions in place prohibiting enforcement of this provision.” The memo cites separate decisions from the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, and the United States District Court for the Western District of Louisiana, which have both issued injunctions against Joe Biden’s mandate, effectively stopping it before it can begin.

Despite the spread of the omicron variant, which has been repeatedly described as mild by scientists and those who contracted it, vaccine mandates and COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions remain drastically unpopular. Last month the Biden administration and the Democrat Party were dealt a hard blow after losing Virginia, with pundits and experts attributing the loss to school and COVID-19 policies.

Republicans have previously pledged to fight against Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate. Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) recently revealed that Senate Republicans reportedly have a plan to withhold government funding unless the mandate is revoked, and Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) has introduced legislation to disband OSHA entirely, which may prove popular among conservatives should Republicans retake the House next year.

