Did FBI Director Kash Patel Just Lie to Congress?

By Janet Phelan – Zerohedge

Recently, FBI Director Kash Patel made two presentations in front of Congress, testifying one day at a Senate hearing and the next day in front of the House Judiciary Committee. While FBI Director Patel enumerated successes in combating certain types of crime, conspicuously absent from his testimony was any information relating to the criminal misconduct by judges across the country.

Listening to the hours of testimony was an exercise in understanding misdirection and propaganda. And coming on the heels of the indictment of former FBI Director Jim Comey for lying to Congress, one has to ask whether FBI Director Patel’s studied omissions constitute lying as well.

Patel enumerated his successes in a feisty response to Congresswoman Lucy McBath’s slurs against his integrity in the following statement:

“Simply put, what is it? Are we failing? If we are failing, how are we arresting 23,000 violent felons, twice as many as this time last year. Are we failing? Cuz if we are failing, how are we are seizing 1500 kilograms of meth, 25% increase from last year. Are we failing? Cuz we captured 4 top ten FBI most wanted from around the world in 7 months. That’s more than the entirety of the last administration. Are we failing? Cuz we put 1500 child predators in prison? Are we failing? Because we dismantled 300 human trafficking networks. Which is it?

“You don’t like me, that’s fine. but don’t you dare disparage the men and women of the FBI who are producing record results in historic fashion to protect this country. They are kicking ass for America and they are going to continue to do so.” FBI Director Kash Patel testifies at House hearing amid Charlie Kirk shooting probe | full video

Elsewhere he expanded on the accomplishments of the FBI under his reign as Director and included the following statistics: not only was Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin taken into custody in 33 hours. The FBI’s work resulted in the release of more than 4000 victims of child trafficking, disclosure of the partisan effort known as “Arctic Frost,” a Biden era program which targeted conservative politicians and groups. Patel’s FBI has taken over 6000 illegal firearms off the street and 350 members of Tren de Agua have been arrested. In addition, the US is on track to have the lowest murder rate in modern history, by double digits, stated Patel. FBI Director Kash Patel testifies at Senate hearing in aftermath of Kirk killing | full video

It needs to be noted here that these figures do not include deaths due to guardianship abuse. According to one investigator, whose name is being withheld from this article due to her fears of retaliation, 304 untimely deaths can be attributed to actions taken since June of 2023 in Ventura County probate court alone.

While Patel came under harsh criticism by some of the Democrats in attendance–specifically about his alleged politicization of the FBI and his alleged failure to release what is being called “Epstein’s black book,” charges he vigorously denies–none of the critics in attendance even broached what appears to be Patel’s real omission, which involves the white collar crimes being committed, with impunity, by state and federal court judges across the US. These crimes involve asset seizure, otherwise known baldly as “theft” as well as untimely death. Which is otherwise known as “murder.”

While Patel lists a reduction in violent crime on his watch, he does not mention these ongoing crimes taking place in courtrooms.

Consider this evidence, turned over to the FBI in 2022 by Kathy Bosse, a guardianship reform activist in Ohio. This file details acts of alleged wire fraud sanctioned by judges and magistrates named in the file. According to Bosse, whose research also detailed what laws were allegedly broken in the specific transfer of funds enumerated in this document, “I’ve never heard a word back from the FBI, even after a FOIA request on 2-5-24, which was ignored.”

18 U.S. Code § 1343 – Fraud by wire counts

Attorneys Lewis Seiler and Tawn Fichter signed application Magistrate and Judge Approving

1) MARY FRANCES McCULLOCH (2013004051) 01/24/2017 $2,193.73 (1-Rogena Stargel) (1-Ralph Winkler)

2) MARY FRANCES McCULLOCH (2013004051) 02/6/2017 $8,621.15 (1-Kendal Coes) (2-Winkler)

3) MARY FRANCES McCULLOCH (2013004051) 01/29/2018 $4,864.15 (2-Coes) (3-Winkler)

4) MARY FRANCES McCULLOCH (2013004051) 06/7/2018 $2,995.40 (3-Coes) (4-Winkler)

5) ROBERT C MITCHELL (2011005027) 12/14/2012 $5,424.99 (4-Kendal Coes) (1-James Cissell)

6) ROBERT C MITCHELL (2011005027) 08/1/2014 $6,964 (5-Coes) (2-Cissell)

7) ROBERT C MITCHELL (2011005027) 08/5/2015 $5,639.44 (6-Coes) (5-Ralph Winkler)

8) ROBERT C MITCHELL (2011005027) 07/6/2016 $1,369.39 (7-Coes) (6-Winkler)

9) ROBERT C MITCHELL (2011005027) 04/12/2017 $4,304.18 (8-Coes) (7-Winkler)

10) EDWARD BRAUN (2012005626) 10/15/2014 $3,754.35 (2-Rogena Stargel)(3-James Cissell)

11) EDWARD BRAUN (2012005626) 02/24/2015 $3,546.15 (1-Karen Rosen) (8-Ralph Winkler)

12) EDWARD BRAUN (2012005626) 06/16/2015 $2,928.78 (2-Rosen) (9-Winkler)

13) IMOGENE WOOD (2012000985) 07/29/2013 $5,768.58 (3-Rogena Stargel)(4-James Cissell)

14) PETER PETROU (2017000672) 06/21/2019 $3,969.03 (4-Rogena Stargel)(10-Ralph Winkler)

15) PETER PETROU (2017000672) 12/6/2019 $2,326.40 (5-Stargel) (11-Winkler)

16) PETER PETROU (2017000672) 06/23/2020 $3,409.82 (6-Stargel) (12-Winkler)

17) MARY KAY PETROU (2017000673) 05/29/2019 $4,143.58 (7-Rogena Stargel)(13-Ralph Winkler)

18) MARY KAY PETROU (2017000673) 12/3/2019 $2,482.32 (8-Stargel) (14-Winkler)

19) MARY KAY PETROU (2017000673) 06/23/2020 $2,548.33 (9-Stargel) (15-Winkler)

20) LORAINE SCHULTZ (2017000287) 05/15/2018 $4,939.98 (9-Kendal Coes) (16-Ralph Winkler)

21) LORAINE SCHULTZ (2017000287) 03/13/2019 $3,366.06 (10-Coes) (17-Winkler)

22) LORAINE SCHULTZ (2017000287) 06/24/2019 $2,849.15 (10-Rogena Stargel) (18-Winkler)

23) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 07/31/2013 $3,886.44 (3-Karen Rosen) (5-James Cissell)

24) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 11/18/2014 $3,306.48 (11-Rogena Stargel) (6-Cissell)

25) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 05/6/2016 $3,885.77 (4-Rosen) (19-Winkler)

26) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 07/11/2017 $3,625.50 (5-Rosen) (20-Winkler)

27) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 05/2/2018 $3,222.90 (6-Rosen) (21-Winkler)

28) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 03/13/2019 $3,231.95 (7-Rosen) (22-Winkler)

29) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 12/19/2019 $3,106.97 (8-Rosen) (23-Winkler)

30) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 09/18/2020 $3,322.18 (9-Rosen) 24-Winkler)

31) RICHARD BONVILLAIN (2012000552) 01/25/2022 $3,716.92 (10-Rosen) (25-Winkler)

32) DONALD STITH (2013001366) 07/14/2014 $2,800 (11-Kendal Coes) (7-James Cissell)

33) DONALD STITH (2013001366) 08/11/2015 $6,208.17 (12-Coes) (26-Ralph Winkler)

34) IDABELLE BLUE (2012003102) 01/12/2015 $2,106.70 (1-David Stockdale)(8-James Cissell)

35) IDABELLE BLUE (2012003102) 06/19/2015 $2,557.08 (11-Karen Rosen) (27-Ralph Winkler)

36) CAROL KORTE (2016000860) 03/13/2018 $2,432.08 (1-Paul Rattermann) (R. Winkler)

37) CAROL KORTE (2016000860) 12/10/2018 $2,095.80 (13-Kendal Coes) (28-Winkler)

38) CAROL KORTE (2016000860) 12/23/2019 $3,253.80 (2-Rattermann) (29-Winkler)

39) CAROL KORTE (2016000860) 12-21-2020 $1,895.36 (3-Rattermann) (30-Winkler)

40) SHIRLEY STAHL (2014005393) 09/11/2015 $3,779.13 (12-Rogena Stargel) (31-R. Winkler)

41) VERONICA WILMS (2016004664) 03/21/2019 $5,665.82 (12-Karen Rosen) (32-Ralph Winkler)

42) VERONICA WILMS (2016004664) 10/29/2019 $3,095.17 (13-Rosen) (33-Winkler)

43) VERONICA WILMS (2016004664) 07/21/2020 $4,748.42 (14-Rosen) (34-Winkler)

44) MARIAN HAWES (2016004667) 02/27/2018 $2,805.82 (4-Paul Rattermann) (35-R. Winkler)

45) MARIAN HAWES (2016004667) 01/23/2019 $1,983.49 (5-Rattermann) (36-Winkler)

46) MARIAN HAWES (2016004667) 05/20/2019 $1,551.41 (6-Rattermann) (37-Winkler)

47) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 01/13/2014 $4,600 (2-David Stockdale)(9-James Cissell)

48) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 04/30/2015 $6,635.41 (3-Stockdale) (38-Winkler)

49) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 03/24/2016 $7,911.32 (4-Stockdale) (39-Winkler)

50) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 08/14/2017 $8,478.35 (1-Elizabeth Sundermann)(40-Winkler)

51) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 05/8/2018 $8,012.53 (2-Sundermann) (41-Winkler)

52) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 02/12/2019 $6,086.43 (3-Sundermann) (42-Winkler)

53) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 01/28/2020 $7,457.49 (4-Sundermann) (43-Winkler)

54) ESTHER REIS (2012005013) 02/05/2021 $9,965.80 (14-Kendall Coes) (44-Winkler)

55) JAMES CLARK (2012004462) 11/6/2014 $2,560 (15-Karen Rosen) (10-James Cissell)

56) JAMES CLARK (2012004462) 08/11/2015 $3,660.61 (7-Paul Rattermann) (45-R. Winkler)

57) JAMES CLARK (2012004462) 04/4/2017 $2,976.44 (16-Karen Rosen) (46-Winkler)

58) JAMES CLARK (2012004462) 05/7/2018 $1,730.24 (17-Rosen) (47-Winkler)

59) JAMES CLARK (2012004462) 04/17/2019 $1,093.03 (18-Rosen) (48-Winkler)

60) JAMES CLARK (2012004462) 03/02/2020 $2,224.93 (19-Rosen) (49-Winkler)

61) JAMES CLARK (2012004462) 03/22/2021 $2,479.16 (20-Rosen) (50-Winkler)

62) ARLENE WEIS (2014005187) 02/13/2017 $3,980.25 (21-Karen Rosen) (51-Ralph Winkler)

63) ARLENE WEIS (2014005187) 03/23/2017 $2,914.15 (22-Rosen) (52-Winkler)

64) ARLENE WEIS (2014005187) 06/2/2017 $3,898.73 (13-Rogena Stargel) (53-Winkler)

65) MAUDE NIXON (2014001300) 04/1/2015 $4,168.30 (15-Kendal Coes) (54-Ralph Winkler)

66) MYRTIE PATRICK (2012005628) 09/6/2013 $1,450 (5-David Stockdale)(11-James Cissell)

67) MYRTIE PATRICK (2012005628) 04/3/2014 $2,416.55 (6-Stockdale) (12-Cissell)

68) MYRTIE PATRICK (2012005628) 11/14/2014 $1,570 (7-Stockdale) (13-Cissell)

69) YVONNE PRICE (2012004052) 01/16/2015 $2,837.50 (23-Karen Rosen) (14-James Cissell)

70) YVONNE PRICE (2012004052) 08/6/2015 $830.50 (24-Rosen) (55-Ralph Winkler)

71) JEAN RENICK (2015000578) 04/25/2016 $5,362.49 (16-Kendal Coes) (56-Ralph Winkler)

72) JEAN RENICK (2015000578 12/7/2017 $2,854.56 (17-Coes) (57-Winkler)

73) FRANCIS CORDER (2013000681) 06/10/2014 $1,155 (Rogena Stargel)(58-Ralph Winkler)

74) FRANCIS CORDER (2013000681) 04/28/2015 $2,735 (14-Stargel) (59-Winkler)

75) RUTH HOUSEN (2014001066) 04/13/2015 $2,412.70 (25-Karen Rosen)(60-Ralph Winkler)

76) RUTH HOUSEN (2014001066) 11/25/2015 $1,037.50 (26-Rosen) (61-Winkler)

77) RUTH HOUSEN (2014001066) 05/11/2016 $821.85 (27-Rosen) (62-Winkler)

78) RUTH HOUSEN (2014001066) 02/10/2017 $1,418.35 (28-Rosen) (63-Winkler)

79) NEVA ARLENE OGDEN (2014002983) 03/27/2015 $673.33 (8-Paul Rattermann)(64-R. Winkler)

80) NEVA ARLENE OGDEN (2014002983) 07/9/2015 $4,486.04 (9-Rattermann) (65-Winkler)

81) NEVA ARLENE OGDEN (2014002983) 08/15/2016 $1,564.35 (10-Rattermann) (66-Winkler)

82) NEVA ARLENE OGDEN (2014002983) 03/22/2019 $1,267.49 (11-Rattermann) (67-Winkler)

83) WILMA KAUFMANIS (2013002033) 02/12/2014 $3,215 (8-David Stockdale)(15-James Cissell)

84) JOAN CORDNER (2012005237) 07/19/2013 $2,807.65 (12-P. Rattermann)(16-James Cissell)

85) PATRICIA CAMPBELL (2013005150) 10/27/2014 $3,180.30 (9-David Stockdale)(17-James Cissell)

86) PATRICIA CAMPBELL (2013005150) 12/18/2014 $1,440 (10-Stockdale) (18-Cissell)

87) PATRICIA CAMPBELL (2013005150) 12/8/2016 $1,378.40 (11-Stockdale) (68-Ralph Winkler)

88) JANE BARBER (2015001234) 11/23/2016 $2,457.64 (12-David Stockdale) (69-R. Winkler)

89) JANE BARBER (2015001234) 06/29/2017 $2,482.34 (5-E. Sundermann) (70-Winkler)

90) JANE BARBER (2015001234) 11/14/2017 $2,095.85 (6-Sundermann) (71-Winkler)

91) JOHN PATTERSON (2014001070) 12/9/2014 $1,632.05 (13-D. Stockdale) (19-J. Cissell)

92) JOHN PATTERSON (2014001070) 12/1/2015 $516.50 (14-Stockdale) (72-Ralph Winkler)

93) ALTA RICHARSON (201200761) 05/15/2012 $1,587.49 (13-P. Rattermann) (20-J. Cissell)

94) PATRICIA SHOTT (2016000529) Mom 12/1/2016 $3,851.77 (18-Kendal Coes) (73-Ralph Winkler)

95) MATTHEW SHOTT (2016000530) Son 08/19/2016 $4,431.41 (19-Kendal Coes) (73-Ralph Winkler)

96) DAVID HEWLETT (2012000742) 06/4/2013 $3,969.15 (15-Rogena Stargel) (21-J. Cissell)

97) DAVID HEWLETT (2012000742) 11/4/2014 $12,625 (16-Stargel) (22-Cissell)

98) JAMES WILLIAMS (2012005336) 04/7/2015 $5,830 (15-D. Stockdale) (74-R. Winkler)

99) CECIL JOHNSON (2016001463) 06/22/2016 $733.79 (20-Kendal Coes) (75-Ralph Winkler)

100) CECIL JOHNSON (2016001463) 10/28/2016 $1,820 (16-D. Stockdale) (76-Winkler)

101) CECIL JOHNSON (2016001463) 03/14/2017 $519.99 (7-E. Sundermann) (77-Winkler)

102) MELVIN WEBER (2013002032) 06/12/2014 $2,198.25 (17-R. Stargel) (23-J. Cissell)

103) MELVIN WEBER (2013002032) 07/11/2014 $3,229.50 (18-Stargel) (24-Cissell)

104) MELVIN WEBER (2013002032) 07/29/2015 $1,077.90 (19-Stargel) (78-Winkler)

105) MELVIN WEBER (2013002032) 03/31/2016 $1,533.44 (20-Stargel) (79-Winkler)

106) MARY C. SULLIVAN (2014004392) 01/11/2017 $3,136.23 (14-P. Rattermann) (80-R. Winkler)

107) MARY C. SULLIVAN (2014004392) 01/25/2017 $3,078.70 (15-Rattermann) (81-Winkler)

108) MARY C. SULLIVAN (2014004392) 09/29/2017 $2,641.80 (21-Stargel) (82-Winkler)

109) GWENDOLYN BETTNER (2014002821) 09/29/2015 $5,459.99 (22-R. Stargel) (83-R. Winkler)

110) GWENDOLYN BETTNER (2014002821) 11/30/2016 $10,645.89 (17-P. Stockdale) (84-Winkler)

111) GWENDOLYN BETTNER (2014002821) 10/26/2017 $11,278.44 (8-E. Sundermann) (85-Winkler)

112) GWENDOLYN BETTNER (2014002821) 06/19/2018 $971.10 (9-Sundermann) (86-Winkler)

113) ALINE CAUDILL (2015000296) 05/24/2016 $2,801.81 (23-R. Stargel) (87-R. Winkler)

114) ALINE CAUDILL (2015000296) 08/29/2016 $1,019.14 (24-Stargel) (88-Winkler)

115) ROBERT HATMAKER (2016000162) 05/9/2017 $3,086.49 (30-Karen Rosen) (89-Ralph Winkler)

116) ROBERT HATMAKER (2016000162) 09/22/2017 $1,207.91 (31-Rosen) (90-Winkler)

117) BRENDA TODT (2016002052) 06/8/2017 $1,607.65 (25-Rogena Stargel)(91-Ralph Winkler)

118) BRENDA TODT (2016002052) 08/5/2019 $3,130.82 (16-P. Rattermann) (92-Winkler)

119) ROBERT ALLARD (2015001049) 02/10/2016 $2,535 (17-P. Rattermann) (93-Ralph Winkler)

120) ROBERT ALLARD (2016002868) re-conscripted 09/5/2017 $1,906.66 (10-E. Sundermann) (94-Winkler)

121) ROBERT ALLARD (2016002868) 09/28/2017 $1,387.48 (11-Sundermann) (95-Winkler)

122) MANUEL H MEDIODIA (2016001264) 05/10/2017 $503.74 (32-Karen Rosen) (96-Ralph Winkler)

123) MANUEL H MEDIODIA (2016001264) 03/5/2018 $3,190.41 (33-Rosen) (97-Winkler)

124) MANUEL H MEDIODIA (2016001264) 08/1/2019 $2,057.07 (34-Rosen) (98-Winkler)

125) MANUEL H MEDIODIA (2016001264) 10/8/2019 $1,662.90 (35-Rosen) (99-Winkler)

126) MANUEL H MEDIODIA (2016001264) 12/11/2019 $2,814.59 (36-Rosen) (100-Winkler)

127) EVELYN JOHNSON (2016001461) 06/22/2016 $444.16 (21-Kendal Coes) (101-Ralph Winkler)

128) EVELYN JOHNSON (2016001461) 10/28/2016 $1,553.27 (18-D. Stockdale) (102-Winkler)

129) RUBY REED (2016004849) 04/3/2019 $1,029.16 (18-P. Rattermann)(103-Ralph Winkler)

130) RUBY REED (2016004849) 08/2/2019 $2,047.48 (19-Rattermann) (104-Winkler)

131) RUBY REED (2016004849) 06/19/2020 $4,652.91 (20-Rattermann) (105-Winkler)

132) AUDREY BLINKHORN (2016004665) 03/29/2017 $812.50 (26-R. Stargel) (106-R. Winkler)

133) AUDREY BLINKHORN (2016004665) 12/6/2017 $3,578.96 (27-Stargel) (107-Winkler)

134) AUDREY BLINKHORN (2016004665) 12/16/2019 $2,461.65 (28-Stargel) (108-Winkler)

135) JEFFREY ROBERT WICHMAN (2011003077) 03/21/2016 $592.08 (R. Stargel) (109-R. Winkler)

136) JEFFREY ROBERT WICHMAN (2011003077) 07/5/2016 $3,857.50 (29-Stargel) (110-Winkler)

137) JEFFREY ROBERT WICHMAN (2014002022) 06/4/2014 $51,142.50 (30–Stargel) (25-Cissell)

138) JEFFREY ROBERT WICHMAN (2014002022) 06/4/2014 $10,000 (31–Stargel) by(26-Cissell)

According to Bosse, there was no response by the Cincinnati office of the FBI. Further attempts by her to FOIA what actions the FBI did or did not take were curiously unresponded to, which is yet another violation of protocol. What is archived here is only a part of the evidence submitted to the FBI by Bosse

A recent article by this reporter details another allegation of criminal activity taking place in an Ohio courtroom. The Taking of Nataliya Satsunkevich–And Why You Should Care | ZeroHedge This time, allegations of perjury by a state agency employee, APS worker April Hill, were reported to the feds and a report number was affixed. A recent call to the FBI inquiring as to why there has been no response to the report and asking for a status update produced a regretful reply from the agent who took the call, stating that he had no idea and suggesting I file a FOIA. The criminal complaint is logged in as 663907-JQT. The DoJ employee who suggested filing this complaint, Jessica Salas Novak, has declined to comment on the inaction on this complaint by the DoJ/FBI.

A recent follow up on another bribe-taking judge resulted in this article “Thank you for calling the FBI, now get lost” | ZeroHedge which details the disinterest of the relevant FBI employee in pursuing the evidence of wrongdoing by judges.

Similar evidence was dug up by a veterans group in the state of Washington and reported on here: Invex News

Further evidence of judicial crimes were contained in this recent DOGE report, turned in by Georgia resident Brian Harriss and reported on here. EXCLUSIVE: Groundbreaking DOGE Report has Extensive Implications | ZeroHedge Research had uncovered considerable irregularities in the finances of the Honorable Michael B. Thornton, a federal judge. Thornton then hastily backed off from his stated intent to sanction Harriss for simply trying to make his case, resulting in a liberation of Harriss from ruinous court actions.

Tellingly, Harriss also sent his DOGE report to Congressman Jim Jordan, who heads up the House Judiciary Committee which heard Patel’s recent testimony. And this is where this account gets truly weird.

This reporter has spoken on numerous occasions with Congressman Jim Jordan’s staff concerning the fact that research indicates that two thirds of the judges researched have loan profiles redolent of bribe taking, Jordan’s staff has been exquisitely polite and no follow up was ever tendered. Given that the Congressman now has the Harriss DOGE report as further verification of this agenda, one might think that the Congressman might wish to reveal this to the Committee or to the FBI Director.

But rather than dipping into the deep state doo doo that this information indicates, Jordan performed as the ultimate straight man, feeding Patel loaded questions and then grinning approvingly at Patel’s full frontal denial.

A sole mention of crimes committed against elders came from Congressman Lou Correa, who typified the manner in which these crimes are committed in the following manner: Correa referenced a “local senior talking to me about a text she had gotten. a demand by the IRS to send a payment immediately or the IRS agents were on their way to arrest that individual. Pretty gutsy stuff…”

He then went on to typify the predators as follows: “By folks probably from Europe, North Korea, Russia, China, people going after those precious savings our seniors rely on.”

Correa was contacted through his press secretary offering resources to educate himself as to what state courts are doing via these guardianships. At the time of going to press, no response was received.

Also contacted were the offices of Senator Amy Klobuchar, Congressman Jim Jordan, Congressman Joe Neguse and several others concerning their testimonies. No response was received.

FBI Director Patel’s focus on “violent crime” may reveal a fundamental bias, wherein crime by non-US government actors is abhorred and relentlessly prosecuted while crimes committed by government actors are ignored and thereby protected. While the FBI’s successes, as revealed by Patel in his testimony, are to be congratulated, his utter and complete detour around systemic crimes being regularly committed in courts across the country reveals a most disturbing agenda—“They do it, we’ll get ‘em. We do it, we’ll look the other way.”