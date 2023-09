Dr. William Thompson, a scientist on the CDC’s 2004 MMR-doesn’t-cause-autism study, was granted whistleblower protection by President Obama in 2014. Why would a scientist need that protection? Because recordings were released of him admitting that their study originally showed that the MMR does cause autism –most notably a 240% increase in African American boys– and that his co-authors at the CDC conspired to hide that finding.

