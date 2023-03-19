Economic Study: 186 US Banks Are in Trouble and at Risk of Insolvency – May Collapse Like Silicon Valley Bank By Jim Hoft

From the Wall Street Journal – Economists are now estimating that 186 US banks may be prone to the same risks as Silicon Valley Bank. This number is likely higher as the pressures that regional banks are facing are ramping up.

This number comes from a recent economic study published on March 13.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told the US Senato on Thursday that not all uninsured deposits would be protected in future bank failures, ONLY those banks that pose systemic risks. Regional banks will get screwed.

The Biden regime is picking winners and users and it will be the Biden regime that forces a run on the banks.

Steve Bannon read part of the report on Friday’s War Room show on Frank Speech.

Watcher Guru has more: A recent study by economists identified 186 banks at risk. These banks face issues similar to that which caused the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. SIVB collapsed earlier this week due to the bank’s assets being diminished by increasing interest rates. This led to concerned customers withdrawing their uninsured deposits. During the Federal Reserve’s swift rate-hike campaign, the economists evaluated individual U.S. banks. They assessed asset books and market value losses. Assets such as Treasury notes and mortgage loans can decrease in value. This happens when new bonds offer higher rates. The economists also analyzed the banks’ funding percentages. They focused on funding derived from uninsured depositors, those with accounts holding over $250,000.