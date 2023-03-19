NYC Supermarket “Collects Biometric” Data On Shoppers by TYLER DURDEN
A grocery store located in Manhattan’s Upper West Side uses facial and voice recognition technology to combat a surge in shoplifting, reported Patch NYC.
“This Business collects, retains, converts, stores, or shares customers’ biometric identifier information, which is information that can be used to identify or help identify you. Examples of biometric identifier information are eye scans and voiceprints,” a sign reads on the front door of the Fairway store on Broadway and West 74th Street.