Posted: February 3, 2022 Categories: Videos From the ground at the Alberta border JustinCredibleTV Feb 2, 2022 • It’s getting crazy at the Coutts border crossing Freedom Convoy contingent. Share this:PrintEmailTweetGabTelegram
2 thoughts on “From the ground at the Alberta border”
All I see are a few cop cars and some police officers. The rest is literally the convoy with thousands of trucks and people. So what’s the problem? JUST GO THROUGH!!!
Update on Alberta border blockade. Police have just allowed one lane on each side to be open to let them through.
See here: