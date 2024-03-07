Huge Explosion Rocks Zelensky’s Motorcade in ‘False Flag’ Assassination Attempt

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was the subject of a “false flag” assassination attempt in Odesa as his motorcade was rocked by a giant explosion which the media immediately blamed on Russia as part of a propaganda campaign to influence the US and NATO states to continue providing Ukraine with hundreds of billions of dollars in aid.

The false flag attack was timed to coincide with the visit of Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the leader of a NATO state, as Ukraine continues to provoke the US into escalating their war effort.

