🐔Is the Bird Flu Crisis Real?

Only 2 cases in humans have been reported in the U.S. The first case reported they felt tired for 4 days + the second case had pink eye. 🤔@NassMeryl + James Corbett discuss the dangers of the 3 approved bird flu vaccines + warn us of the truth… pic.twitter.com/6TWqUZ3zOY

— Children’s Health Defense (@ChildrensHD) April 22, 2024