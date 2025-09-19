Israel Strikes Hit Hospitals in Gaza City, Killing 19

By Kyle Anzalone – Antiwar.com

Multiple Israeli bombs targeted medical facilities in Gaza City, killing at least 19 people. The IDF recently ramped up its operations in Gaza City.

On Thursday, Israeli strikes hit near the al-Shifa Hospital, killing 15 people, and the al-Ahli Hospital, killing four others. The Gaza Health Ministry reported at least 83 Palestinians were killed over the past 24 hours across the Strip.

Israel also bombed the al-Shifa hospital on Tuesday, killing 13 Palestinians.

Last month, Tel Aviv ordered all one million Palestinians sheltering in the city to relocate to the Mawasi camp. While Israel lists Mawasi as a safe zone, it has repeatedly bombed the tent city. There are still hundreds of thousands of Palestinians in Gaza City. Many say they are unable to leave because they cannot afford the cost of relocation.

Around 800,000 Palestinians remain in the city. Israeli battle plans for Gaza City call for leveling the infrastructure with the most intense bombing campaign ever in the Strip. Tel Aviv has deployed a mix of bombs, drones, and car bombs to level residential buildings, medical facilities, and shelters for displaced Palestinians.

Medical staff are refusing to abandon the remaining medical facilities in Gaza City. Several patients in the hospitals are in critical condition and will not survive the transfer to another facility.

On X, Defense Minister Israel Katz celebrated the slaughter. “Gaza is burning,” he wrote. “We will not relent and we will not go back – until the completion of the mission.”

Israel has targeted medical facilities across Gaza. Many hospitals are damaged and barely able to provide care for injured and sick patients. UN experts have labeled the Israeli onslaught in Gaza as a “medicide” or the deliberate destruction of the health care system.