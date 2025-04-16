This is on Trump
Israel’s Strike on Deir Al-balah Today Using U.S Bombs
This is on Trump pic.twitter.com/q49C7MCQZG
— Khalissee (@Kahlissee) April 15, 2025
One thought on “Israel’s Strike on Deir Al-balah Today Using U.S Bombs”
Here’s something I find jaw-dropping… What this guy thinks of the genociders:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/DzYUgfU7bDR2
.