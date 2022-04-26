Jabbed Pilot Goes Into Cardiac Arrest With 200 People Onboard – Media Blackout





The People’s Voice

Apr 22, 2022 • Nearly two hundred passengers aboard an American Airlines flight nearly died after their Captain, Robert Snow, experienced a sudden cardiac arrest inside the cockpit. And the mainstream media is attempting to cover up this story. Captain Snow says he is livid that America is mandating pilots to take the jab. What’s really interesting about this ordeal is how successfully the mainstream media have covered it up. You won’t find a single story about it online. Unfortunately, as it stands now, instead of ensuring the safety of the flying public as its mission dictates, the FAA, and the complicit airlines, are playing a game of Russian Roulette with the lives of pilots, crews, and passengers.