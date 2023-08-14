Joe Biden has repeatedly bragged about writing the Patriot Act, a piece of legislation that is widely considered the most significant infringement of the constitutional rights of American citizens in history.
The act has been criticized for its erosion of civil liberties, its…
Posted: August 14, 2023
2 thoughts on “Joe Biden has repeatedly bragged about writing the Patriot Act, a piece of legislation that is widely considered the most significant infringement of the constitutional rights of American citizens in history.”
I curse The Patriot Act, and those who wielded it, Chertoff, and the rest of the so-called (“dual-citzen”) Neo Cons, attempting to define us as terrorists or certainly potential terrorists. Ruining life in America and around the world. From that planned tyranny sprung all manner restriction and invasive surveillance. Freedom was brutally stepped on and only the brutal (we) can bring it back.
They want to enFORCE total transparency. Schwab:
