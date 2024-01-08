Migrant mob makes grab for $5,300 in designer sunglasses from NYC Bloomingdale’s

By Joe Marino and Jorge Fitz-Gibbon – NY Post

A mob of sticky-fingered migrants stormed into Manhattan’s Bloomingdale’s and tried to swipe a trove of Versace, Dior and Prada designer sunglasses totaling $5,300 — before all but one of them escaped, police sources said Sunday.

About 15 asylum-seekers swarmed the high-end Midtown retailer shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday and grabbed more than a dozen pairs of the pricey sunglasses before making a run for it, sources said.

An alert cop on paid detail at the store was able to grab one of the crooks while the rest ran off, according to sources.

Stiven Matos, 23, was charged with robbery, criminal possession of stolen property, possession of burglar tools and resisting arrest in the incident.

Police recovered 10 pairs of Versace specs, two pairs of Prada glasses and one Christian Dior pair.

It is not immediately clear if the rest of the mob got away with additional merchandise, sources said.

Nearly 70,000 migrants are currently being housed and fed by the city.

They are among the 162,000 who have flooded into the five boroughs from the US border since the spring on 2022, city officials said.

In a troubling trend in recent years, gangs of thieves throughout the country have overwhelmed merchants in grab-and-run heists that retailers have difficulty thwarting.

Last week, more than 100 troublemakers stormed into a California bakery and trashed the eatery before running off and leaving the storeowner devastated.