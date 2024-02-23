Missouri Governor Defies Biden, Announces Deployment Of Troops To Texas Border

By Baxter Dmitry – The People’s Voice

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has announced the state will send troops and highway patrol officers to the US-Mexico border to support Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s Operation Lone Star in protecting the nation’s borders.

Along with at least 200 National Guard members, Parson also declared he will be sending 22 Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers to assist in securing the border.

Start the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*