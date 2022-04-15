National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS)

CDC

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC launched the National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS) in September 2020. CDC developed NWSS to coordinate and build the nation’s capacity to track the presence of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in wastewater samples collected across the country.

CDC’s NWSS works with health departments to track SARS-CoV-2 levels in wastewater so communities can act quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19. NWSS is transforming independent local efforts into a robust, sustainable national surveillance system.

Wastewater surveillance can provide an early warning of COVID-19’s spread in communities.

People infected with SARS-CoV-2 can shed the virus in their feces, even if they don’t have symptoms. The virus can then be detected in wastewater, enabling wastewater surveillance to capture presence of SARS-CoV-2 shed by people with and without symptoms. This allows wastewater surveillance to serve as an early warning that COVID-19 is spreading in a community. Once health departments are aware, communities can act quickly to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Data from wastewater testing support public health mitigation strategies by providing additional crucial information about the prevalence of COVID-19 in a community.

Data from wastewater testing are meant to complement existing COVID-19 surveillance systems by providing: An efficient community sample

Data for communities where timely COVID-19 clinical testing is underused or unavailable

Data for different communities within a county The rest is here: https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/surveillance/wastewater-surveillance/wastewater-surveillance.html